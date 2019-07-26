Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.128 | 15 - 21 July 2019

Within the period of 15 - 21 July, a total of 1,390 movements were recorded, including 1,140 arrivals and 250 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Bama, Damboa and Kala Balge LGAs of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (20%), improved security (11%), involuntary relocation (1%), ongoing conflict (5%), military operation (6%) and poor living conditions (57%).

Summary of major movements

Ngala: 454 arrivals were recorded in Ngala LGA of Borno state. These include 254 arrivals from Rann ward of Kala Balge LGA, 144 arrivals from Marwa in Cameroon and 56 arrivals from Njamaina in Chad. The new arrivals reported to have relocated due to poor living conditions.

Gwoza: 166 arrivals were recorded in Gwoza LGA of Borno state. These include 61 arrivals from Mairi ward of Jere LGA, 27 arrivals from Damboa ward of Damboa LGA and 34 arrivals from Dure, Chikde and Bulabulim/Gwoza Wakane wards and were tracked at Pulka/Bokko ward of Gwoza LGA. Other arrivals include 14 from Taka LGA of Kano state, 8 from Yola North LGA of Adamawa state and 22 from Marwa in Cameroon. 78% of the new arrivals reported to have relocated due to poor living conditions and 22% relocated voluntarily.

Bama: 128 arrivals and 13 departures were recorded in Bama LGA of Borno state. These include 45 arrivals from Mora in Cameroon, 20 arrivals from Kofa Maiduguri ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and 63 arrivals from Abbaram, Dara Jimel, Kote and Buduwa wards and were tracked at Shehuri/Hausari/Mairi ward of Bama LGA. The 13 departures were all from the Banki IDP camp who relocated to the host community in Boduwa/Bula Chirabe ward of Bama LGA. 53% of the new arrivals reported to have relocated due to military operation and 62% relocated voluntarily. The departures were all voluntary