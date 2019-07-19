Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.127 | 8 - 14 July 2019

Within the period of 8 - 14 July, a total of 2,974 movements were recorded, including 2,142 arrivals and 832 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kaga, Mafa, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge and Maiduguri LGAs of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (30%), improved security (14%), fear of attack (6%), ongoing conflict (4%), military operation (4%) and poor living conditions (42%).