Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.125 | 24 - 30 June 2019

Summary

Within the period of 17 - 23 June, a total of 3,700 movements were recorded, including 2,190 arrivals and 1,510 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala Balge, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba, Damboa, Gwoza and Kala Balge LGAs of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (43%), improved security (19%), fear of attack (9%), ongoing conflict (1%) military operation (5%) and poor living conditions (23%).