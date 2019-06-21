Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.123 | 10 - 16 June 2019

Within the period of 10 - 16 June, a total of 3,157 movements were recorded, including 2,287 arrivals and 870 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala Balge, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Maiduguri, Gwoza and Askira/Uba LGAs of Borno state, Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (16%), improved security (24%), fear of attack (17%), ongoing conflict (5%) military operation (3%) and poor living conditions (35%).