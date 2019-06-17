Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.122 | 3 - 9 June 2019

Within the period of 3 - 9 June, a total of 2,231 movements were recorded, including 1,633 arrivals and 598 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Kala Balge, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba LGA of Borno state, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (16%), improved security (40%), fear of attack (3%), ongoing conflict (2%) military operation (7%) and poor living conditions (32%).