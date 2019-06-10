Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.121 | 27 May - 02 June 2019

Within the period of 27 May 2019 - 2 June, a total of 5,998 movements were recorded, including 5,494 arrivals and 504 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Jere, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Monguno LGA of Borno state, Demsa, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (7%), involuntary relocation (1%), improved security (32%), fear of attack (8%), ongoing conflict (2%) military operation (38%) and poor living conditions (12%).