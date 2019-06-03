Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.119 | 20-26 May 2019

Within the period of 20-26 May 2019, a total of 16,733 movements were recorded, including 13,503 arrivals and 3,230 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Kala Balge, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba and Chibok LGA of Borno state, Demsa, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (4%), improved security (3%), fear of attack (24%), ongoing conflict (12%) military operation (54%) and poor living conditions (3%).