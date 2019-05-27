Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.119 | 13-19 May 2019

Within the period of 13 -19 May 2019, a total of 4,842 movements were recorded, including 3,439 arrivals and 1,403 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kala Balge, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba and Bama LGA of Borno state, Fufore, Girei,

Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (10%), involuntary relocation (1%) improved security (16%), fear of attack (17%), ongoing conflict (38%) military operation (2%) and poor living conditions (16%).