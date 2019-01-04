Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 98 (17 - 23 December 2018)

Within the period of 17-23 December 2018, a total of 4,717 movements were recorded, including 4,272 arrivals and 445 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira Uba LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (18%), improved security (5%), ongoing conflict (52%), poor living conditions (21%) and fear of attacks (4%).