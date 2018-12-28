Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 97 (10 - 16 December 2018)

Within the period of 10-16 December 2018, a total of 4,451 movements were recorded, including 3,836 arrivals and 603 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Kukawa, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira Uba LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (45%), improved security (11%), Military operation (13%), farming (2%), ongoing conflict (1%), poor living conditions (19%) and fear of attacks (9%).