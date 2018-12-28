28 Dec 2018

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 97 (10 - 16 December 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (929.2 KB)

Within the period of 10-16 December 2018, a total of 4,451 movements were recorded, including 3,836 arrivals and 603 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Kukawa, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira Uba LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (45%), improved security (11%), Military operation (13%), farming (2%), ongoing conflict (1%), poor living conditions (19%) and fear of attacks (9%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.