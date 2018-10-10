Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 86 | 26 September - 2 October 2018

Within the period of 26 September – 2 October 2018, a total of 2,396 movements were recorded, including 1,714 arrivals and 682 departures. These movements occurred at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Konduga, Kukawa, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Numan, Song, Yola-North and Yola-South LGAs of Adamawa state.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: voluntary relocation (24%), poor living conditions (17%), military operations (15%), improved security (14%), ongoing conflict (12%), fear of attacks (11%), farming activities (3%), flooding (3%) and involuntary relocation (1%).