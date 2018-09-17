Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 83 | 3 – 11 September 2018

Within the period of 3 – 11 September 2018, a total of 4,780 movements were recorded, including 4,037 arrivals, 707 departures and 36 transiting movements. These movements occurred at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Hawul, Konduga, Kukawa, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: ongoing conflict (52%), poor living conditions (17%), voluntary relocation (13%), flooding (7%), fear of attacks (5%), improved security (4%), farming activities (2%) and military operations (1%).