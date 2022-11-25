Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 302 | (14 - 20 November 2022)

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 14 and 20 November 2022, a total of 1,469 new arrivals were recorded in locations in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala Balge and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno, in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Yola North, Yola South and Song LGAs of Adamawa and in Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (392 individuals or 27%), improved security (392 individuals or 27%), seasonal farming (385 individuals or 26%), access to humanitarian support (145 individuals or 10%), fear of attacks (126 individuals or 9%) and floods (29 individuals or 2%).