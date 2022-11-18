Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 301 | (07 - 13 November 2022)

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 07 and 13 November 2022, a total of 1,389 new arrivals were recorded in locations in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala Balge, Monguno, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno, in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Yola North, Yola South and Song LGAs of Adamawa and in Bade LGA of Yobe State.