Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 298 | 17 — 23 October 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning. Between 17 and 23 October 2022, a total of 1,437 new arrivals were recorded in locations in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Damboa, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (496 individuals or 35%), seasonal farming (440 individuals or 31%), improved security (371 individuals or 26%), floods (71 individuals or 5%), access to humanitarian support (48 individuals or 3%) and military operations (11 individuals or 1%).