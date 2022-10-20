Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 297 | 10 — 16 October 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 10 and 16 October 2022, a total of 1,413 new arrivals were recorded in locations in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Damboa, Gwoza, Monguno, Ngala and Kala Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Girei, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Mubi North, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (454 individuals or 32%), poor living conditions (303 individuals or 21%), seasonal farming (269 individuals or 19%), military operations (176 individuals or 12%), floods (138 individuals or 10%), access to humanitarian support (62 individuals or 4%) and family re-unification (11 individuals or 1%).