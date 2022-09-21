Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 292 | (05 — 11 September 2022)

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 05 and 11 September 2022, a total of 1,902 new arrivals were recorded in locations in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Damboa, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-aﬀected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Mubi North, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (488 individuals or 26%), military operations (387 individuals or 20%), improved security (350 individuals or 18%), seasonal farming (263 individuals or 14%), conflicts/attacks (146 individuals or 8%), access to humanitarian support (120 individuals or 6%), floods (78 individuals or 4%), family re-unification (41 individuals or 2%), and fear of attacks (29 individuals or 2%).