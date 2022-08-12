Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 287 | (01 -07 August 2022)

Between 01 and 07 August 2022, a total of 3,843 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-aﬀected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: military operations (1,529 individuals or 40%), improved security (807 individuals or 21%), poor living conditions (475 individuals or 12%), family re-unification (101 individuals or 3%), seasonal farming (455 individuals or 12%), camp closure (243 individuals or 6%) and access to humanitarian support (233 individuals or 6%).