Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 285 | 18 - 24 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 18 and 24 July 2022, a total of 5,139 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: flood (1,330 individuals or 26%), military operations (1,265 individuals or 24%), poor living conditions (934 individuals or 18%), improved security (824 individuals or 16%), seasonal farming (472 individuals or 9%), family re-unification (190 individuals or 4%), access to humanitarian support (99 individuals or 2%) and fear of attack (25 individuals or 1%).

Heavy rainfalls have resulted to flooding in Song Gari ward of Song LGA in Adamawa State, 1,330 individuals have been displaced to other locations within the ward and to Gombi LGA in Adamawa State.