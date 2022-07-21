Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 284 | 11 - 17 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 11 and 17 July 2022, a total of 3,975 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: military operations (1,616 individuals or 41%), improved security (959 individuals or 24%), poor living conditions (689 individuals or 17%), family re-unification (314 individuals or 8%), seasonal farming (292 individuals or 7%), access to humanitarian support (85 individuals or 2%) and fear of attack (20 individuals or 1%).