Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 283 | 04 - 10 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 04 and 10 July 2022, a total of 2,803 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Hawul, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Demsa, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: military operations (862 individuals or 31%), improved security (750 individuals or 27%), poor living conditions (617 individuals or 22%), family re-unification (229 individuals or 8%), seasonal farming (181 individuals or 6%), lack of humanitarian assistance (122 individuals or 4%), communal clashes (19 individuals or 1%), attacks (16 individuals or 1%) and fear of attack (7 individuals or <1%).