Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 282 | 27 June - 03 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and13 sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 27 June and 03 July 2022, a total of 5,265 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Madagali, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: military operations (1,444 individuals or 27%), attacks (1,376 individuals or 26%), improved security (1,153 individuals or 22%), poor living condition (749 individuals or 14%), seasonal farming (249 individuals or 5%), lack of humanitarian assistance (202 individuals or 4%) and family re-unification (92 individuals or 2%).

On the 3rd of July 2022, there was an attack in bordering community Mokolo in Cameroon, which led to a sudden displacement of a number of individuals towards Madagali LGA in Adamawa state. A total of 1,032 individuals were affected by the attack.