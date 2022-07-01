Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 281 | 20 - 26 June 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 20 and 26 June 2022, a total of 3,709 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (1,611 individuals or 43%), military operations (792 individuals or 21%), poor living conditions (735 individuals or 20%), family re-unification (173 individuals or 5%), seasonal farming (165 individuals or 4%), lack of humanitarian assistance (110 individuals or 3%), fear of attacks (98 individuals or 3%), and communal clashes (25 individuals or 1%).