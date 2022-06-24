Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 280 | 13 - 19 June 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 13 and 19 June 2022, a total of 5,157 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: communal clashes (2,498 individuals or 48%), improved security (949 individuals or 18%), poor living conditions (679 individuals or 13%), military operations (500 individuals or 10%), seasonal farming (379 individuals or 7%), fear of attack (100 individuals or 2%), lack of humanitarian assistance (29 individuals or 1%) and family re-unification (23 individuals or 1%).

Since 6th June 2022, a series of clashes between neighbouring Boshikiri community in Guyuk LGA and Kupte, Wuro Mallam Isa and Tudun Wada communities in Lamurde LGA of Adamawa state were reported which led to a sudden wave of population displacement within Adamawa State.