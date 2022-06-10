Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 278 | 30 May - 05 June 2022)

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and13 sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 30 May and 05 June 2022, a total of 2,210 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,859 arrivals and 351 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (660 individuals or 30%), military operations (622 individuals or 28%), seasonal farming (598 individuals or 27%), family re-unification (186 individuals or 8%), improved security (134 individuals or 6%) and access to humanitarian support (10 individuals or 1%).