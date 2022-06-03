Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 277 | 23 — 29 May 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 23 and 29 May 2022, a total of 2,088 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,642 arrivals and 446 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (913 individuals or 44%), seasonal farming (548 individuals or 26%), military operations (323 individuals or 16%), improved security (170 individuals or 8%), voluntary relocation (50 individuals or 2%), family re-unification (44 individuals or 2%), lack of humanitarian assistance (22 individuals or 1%) and access to humanitarian support (18 individuals or 1%).