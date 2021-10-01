Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 242 | 20 - 26 September 2021

Between 20 and 26 September 2021, a total of 3,446 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 2,836 arrivals and 610 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (2,241 individuals or 65%), poor living conditions (407 individuals or 12%), seasonal farming (221 individuals or 6%), improved security (207 individuals or 6%), camp closure (169 individuals or 5%), flood (74 individuals or 2%), military operations (61 individuals or 2%), fear of attack (44 individuals or 1%) and conflict/attack (22 individuals or 1%).