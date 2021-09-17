Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 240 | 06 - 12 September 2021

Between 06 and 12 September 2021, a total of 4,426 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 3,840 arrivals and 586 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (3,522 individuals or 79%), poor living conditions (527 individuals or 12%), improved security (282 individuals or 6%), flood (40 individuals or 1%), fear of attack (29 individuals or 1%), and seasonal farming (26 individuals or 1%).