Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 239 | 30 August - 05 September 2021

Between 30 August and 05 September 2021, a total of 2,049 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,761 arrivals and 433 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (859 individuals or 42%), poor living conditions (835 individuals or 41%), improved security (280 individuals or 14%), flood (52 individuals or 2%), seasonal farming (19 individuals or less than 1%), and military operations (4 individuals or less than 1%).