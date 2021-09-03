Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 238 | 23 - 29 August 2021

Between 23 and 29 August 2021, a total of 2,180 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,538 arrivals and 642 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (888 individuals or 41%), poor living conditions (653 individuals or 30%), improved security (383 individuals or 17%), fear of attack (126 individuals or 6%), flood (73 individuals or 3%), seasonal farming (42 individuals or 2%), and military operations (15 individuals or 1%).