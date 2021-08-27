Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 237 | 16 - 22 August 2021

Between 16 and 22 August 2021, a total of 2,539 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,837 arrivals and 702 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong,

Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (819 individuals or 32%), flood (700 individuals or 28%), poor living conditions (674 individuals or 27%), and improved security (346 individuals or 14%).