Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 236 | 09 - 15 August 2021

Between 09 and 15 August 2021, a total of 2,244 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,678 arrivals and 566 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (772 individuals or 34%), improved security (716 individuals or 32%), voluntary relocation (672 individuals or 30%), military operations (44 individuals or 2%) and seasonal farming (40 individuals or 2%).