Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 235 (02 - 08 August 2021)

Between 02 and 08 August 2021, a total of 2,291 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,742 arrivals and 549 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (806 individuals or 35%), voluntary relocation (652 individuals or 29%), improved security (626 individuals or 27%), seasonal farming (144 individuals or 6%), military operations (48 individuals or 2%), and fear of attack (15 individuals or 1%).