Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 234 (26 July - 01 August 2021)

Between 26 July and 01 August 2021, a total of 1,940 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,419 arrivals and 521 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Gwoza LGAs of Borno, and Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (759 individuals or 39%), voluntary relocation (452 individuals or 23%), poor living conditions (347individuals or 18%), seasonal farming (289 individuals or 15%), military operations (67 individuals or 4%), and fear of attack (26 individuals or 1%).