Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 233 (19 - 25 July 2021)

Between 19 and 25 July 2021, a total of 1,489 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 878 arrivals and 611 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (521 individuals or 35%), poor living conditions (518 individuals or 35%), improved security (312 individuals or 7%), seasonal farming (100 individuals or 7%) and military operations (38 individuals or 2%).