Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 232 (12 - 18 July 2021)

Between 12 and 18 July 2021, a total of 5,860 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 4,334 arrivals and 1,526 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul, and Konduga LGAs of Borno, and Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.