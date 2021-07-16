Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 231 (05 - 11 July 2021)

Between 05 and 11 July 2021, a total of 6,907 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 2,886 arrivals and 4,021 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, and Hawul Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (4,565 individuals or 66%), voluntary relocation (702 individuals or 10%), fear of attack (600 individuals or 9%), poor living conditions (493 individuals or 7%), improved security (268 individuals or 4%), seasonal farming (223 individuals or 3%) and military operations (56 individuals or 1%).