Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 229 (21 - 27 June 2021)

Between 21 and 27 June 2021, a total of 2,193 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,319 arrivals and 874 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGA of Borno, and Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (484 individuals or 22%), seasonal farming (435 individuals or 20%), improved security (420 individuals or 19%), conflict/attack (390 individuals or 18%), poor living conditions (380 individuals or 17%) and fear of attack (84 individuals or 4%).