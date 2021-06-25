Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 228 (14 - 20 June 2021)

Between 14 and 20 June 2021, a total of 1,948 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,352 arrivals and 596 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (966 individuals or 50%), improved security (449 individuals or 23%), poor living conditions (399 individuals or 20%) and conflict/attack (134 individuals or 7%).