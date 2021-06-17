Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 227 (07 - 13 June 2021)

Between 7 and 13 June 2021, a total of 2,269 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,344 arrivals and 925 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Gwoza LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,335 individuals or 59%), improved security (527 individuals or 23%), poor living conditions (257 individuals or 11%), fear of attack (100 individuals or 4%), military operations (25 individuals or 1%) and conflict/attack (22 individuals or 1%).