Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 226 (31 May - 06 June 2021)

Between 31 May and 6 June 2021, a total of 1,962 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,295 arrivals and 667 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Ngala LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,210 individuals or 62%), poor living conditions (472 individuals or 24%) and improved security (277 individuals or 14%).