Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 225 (24 - 30 May 2021)

Between 24 and 30 May 2021, a total of 1,858 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,228 arrivals and 630 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Konduga LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (796 individuals or 43%), poor living conditions (589 individuals or 32%), improved security (322 individuals or 17%), fear of attack (120 individuals or 6%) and conflict/attack (31 individuals or 2%).