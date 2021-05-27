Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 224 (17 - 23 May 2021)

Between 17 and 23 May 2021, a total of 2,427 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,977 arrivals and 450 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere and Kala/Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (902 individuals or 37%), voluntary relocation (656 individuals or 27%), improved security (645 individuals or 27%), fear of attack (154 individuals or 6%) and conflict/attack (61 individuals or 3%).