Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 223 (10 - 16 May 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 1,530 movements were recorded, comprising 1,010 arrivals and 520 departures, between 10 and 16 May 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (640 individuals or 42%), voluntary relocation (518 individuals or 34%), improved security (201 individuals or 13%), conflict/attack (69 individuals or 4%), fear of attack (57 individuals or 4%) and involuntary relocation (45 individuals or 3%).