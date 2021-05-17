Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 222 (03 - 09 May 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,322 movements were recorded, comprising 1,567 arrivals and 755 departures, between 3 and 9 May 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul and Kala/Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (862 individuals or 37%), voluntary relocation (605 individuals or 26%), improved security (534 individuals or 23%), conflict/attack (160 individuals or 7%) and fear of attack (154 individuals or 7%).