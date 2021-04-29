Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 220 (19 - 25 April 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,809 movements were recorded, comprising 2,144 arrivals and 665 departures, between 19 and 25 April 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Hawul and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (970 individuals or 35%), voluntary relocation (861 individuals or 31%), conflict/attack (620 individuals or 22%) and improved security (345 individuals or 12%).