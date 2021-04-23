Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 219 (12 - 18 April 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,409 movements were recorded, comprising 1,562 arrivals and 847 departures, between 12 and 18 April 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Bama LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (692 individuals or 29%), poor living conditions (685 individuals or 28%), improved security (508 individuals or 21%), fear of attack (284 individuals or 12%), fire outbreak (131 individuals or 5%) and conflict/attack (109 individuals or 5%).