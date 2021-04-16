Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 218 (05 - 11 April 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 4,797 movements were recorded, comprising 2,533 arrivals and 2,264 departures, between 5 and 11 April 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul and Mobbar Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Hawul LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (1,929 individuals or 40%), voluntary relocation (1,733 individuals or 36%), poor living conditions (666 individuals or 14%), improved security (407 individuals or 9%) and fear of attack (58 individuals or 1%).