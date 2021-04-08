Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 217 (29 March - 04 April 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,745 movements were recorded, comprising 2,179 arrivals and 566 departures, between 29 March and 4 April 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Bama LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei,

Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,330 individuals or 48%), improved security (598 individuals or 22%), poor living conditions (593 individuals or 22%), fear of attack (156 individuals or 6%), military operations (42 individuals or 1%), conflict/attack (26 individuals or 1%).