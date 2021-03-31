Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 216 (22 - 28 March 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,309 movements were recorded, comprising 1,662 arrivals and 647 departures, between 22 and 28 March 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza and Mobbar Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala Balge LGA of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (858 individuals or 37%), poor living conditions (757 individuals or 33%), improved security (434 individuals or 19%), fear of attack (212 individuals or 9%), military operations (48 individuals or 2%).